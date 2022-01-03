Houdini Sportswear Debuts Fall ‘22, Showcasing Minimalist Outdoor Approach Urging Consumers to Reject Fast Fashion, to Buy Less and Abandon Wasteful Purchasing Habits

100% of Fall ‘22 fabrics are recycled, renewable, biodegradable or Bluesign certified

STOCKHOLM (January 3, 2021) — Houdini, the global circular sportswear company, committed to designs that are timeless, functional, and minimalist, with an eye on doing more with less, launches its Fall 2022 line with an essential approach for purchasing outdoor apparel, urging consumers not to embrace fast fashion. One hundred percent of Houdini’s Fall 2022 fabrics are recycled, renewable, biodegradable and Bluesign certified.

“We are the perfect antidote to fast fashion because our products stand the test of time and are a planet friendly versatile solution for virtually any life situation,” said Niclas Bornling, Houdini’s head of brand and D2C. “Houdini’s Essentials line solves all modern wardrobe challenges, with durable timeless style, from everyday use to adventures in the outdoor elements. It’s a minimalist approach to products that have longevity both in quality and fashion. By creating garments meant to last, consumers lower the emissions and waste byproducts of their clothing while using premier items.”

On average, garments are worn 7-10 times in the western world (source: The Ellen MacArthur Foundation). After that, they are often left unused or discarded. The average Power Houdi is used 1,287 times. Houdini is designing products that are used 100 times more than the average garment.

The “Forward to Nature Campaign” featuring The New Naturals, is an online marketing campaign launching Fall 2022. It highlights the Alto, Desoli and Lana product families, upgraded beloved collections adding new silhouettes and colors made with all natural materials and no synthetic mixes. These high performance, circular garments are odor-resistant, lightweight and highly breathable.

Specifically, the Fall 2022 line includes merino wool base layers, jackets and performance layers, all designed with movement and durability. New colors, including hazel, sand dune, post-it yellow and deep red have been added to current favorites The Dunfri, Moonwalk, Shelter Anorak, Lana Jacket, and Rollercoaster garment collections.

Completing the Fall 2022 collection are two of Houdini’s staple pieces, the Power Houdi and Mono Air Houdi. The Power Houdi is made with the exceptional Power Stretch Pro™ from Polartec, for a soft and comfortable feel with maximum durability. The Mono Air Houdi, now also available in a pullover style, is 100% circular, meaning it is made from recycled materials and is also fully recyclable.

Desoli Light Crew: Available for men and women and completely circular, a light and soft 100% merino wool base layer crew that will keep you warm and comfortable all year around. It is best used for high pulse activities like running, hiking, climbing or ski touring when you need warmth but want to avoid overheating. MSRP $110

Desoli Thermal Crew: Also available for both men and women, this 100% merino wool base layer is ready for any wintertime adventure where you need extra insulation. This extra warm garment provides great airflow while maintaining heat. It can work as a cozy, warm base layer or a lighter second layer for any cold weather activity. MSRP $230

The Lana Anorak: an all-natural garment with a relaxed fit that is completely circular.

Made in Wool Shell™ – a light, densely woven 100% merino wool fabric. No synthetic blends. No plastic coating. Just the pure performance of nature itself. Thanks to the natural fat in wool, lanolin, The Lana Anorak becomes water resistant without adding any chemicals. The density of the weave makes the garment highly wind resistant but still very breathable. A perfect natural alternative to conventional shell garments, the progressive material and minimalistic design work for skiing, hiking or just about any adventure all year. MSRP $650

The Fall In Jacket: Already loved and tested, a waterproof insulated winter jacket available for both men and women. Featuring a relaxed fit that is perfect for everyday wear or for active outdoor use in the snow, this jacket made from circular materials featuring a PFAS-free water repellency treatment is ready to go. MSRP $650

Outright Pants: Houdini is continuing the style from the Outright line to make a new relaxed fleece pant made from Power Stretch Pro™ Light from Polartec, a light and stretchy but still warm fleece fabric. This technical material is readymade for layering in cold weather or for simply being comfortable in front of the fire. MSRP $135

About Houdini

Houdini is an odd band of friends from Sweden on a quest to reimagine the future of circular sportswear. Ever since the start in 1993, Houdini has challenged the norms of the outdoor industry, as a company led by women, as innovators of sustainable design and as pioneers of circular business models. Ultimately, Houdini wants to enable and inspire people to reconnect to nature.

###

Houdini Media Contact:

Kelly Blake – CGPR

[email protected]

415-624-7030