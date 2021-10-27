Future-proof Your Business With SIA! October is SIA Membership Month – SIA’s 2020-21 Participation Study Now Available

Did You Know That People Participated More Frequently in Winter Sports in the 20-21 Season Than the Previous Year?

Read About This and More in SIA’s 2020-2021 Participation Study – Available Now!

Dear Industry Colleague:

October is SIA Membership Month! All month we are talking about the importance of an SIA membership and the different ways SIA helps future-proof your business.

One of the most important membership benefit that delivers a significant ROI to our members is research. SIA invests in critical industry research, including studies on consumers, retail sales, wholesale sales and orders, diversity and participation, so our members don’t have to!

The 2020-2021 SIA Participation Study, produced in collaboration with the Physical Activity Council, is now available and free for all SIA members. And tomorrow, October 28th at 1pm MDT, we are hosting a webinar to cover the key findings of this study, including the number of participants, their demographics, and impacts and implications of the pandemic on this past season and going forward. Free registration here.

This study is a comprehensive look at participant demographics in skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding and touring.This study’s findings help tell the story of the effects of COVID-19 on participation during the 2020-2021 season.

Key takeaways from the study include:

People participated more frequently (the number of times a person participates each season) across all sports than in previous years

Winter participation overall declined slightly in the 2020-21 season (24.6M) compared to the prior season (25.1M)

Older participants were more likely to sit out this past season

Diverse populations make up only 31% of the winter sports, with snowboarding being the most inclusive of the winter sports with 38% diverse participants

12% of the LGBTQ+ community participates in winter sports

This study is a must-read for any winter outdoor business that wants to have a better understanding of the impacts of COVID-19 on winter participants, opportunities for growth and expansion, and the need to build a more inclusive winter community.

Join/renew SIA today and get immediate access to SIA’s curated member benefits as well as all of the current research reports, including the new 2020-21 Participation Study. Member dollars help ensure we can continue to provide the industry with the education, research and advocacy necessary to future-proof your business!

Thank you.

Nick Sargent, SIA President