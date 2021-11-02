Freeskier Lucy Sackbauer Becomes Nordica Athlete

WEST LEBANON, N.H. – Nov. 2, 2021 – Nordica announces the addition of Lucy Sackbauer as the newest member of its Freeride Crew

“Lucy is such an incredible woman,” said Nordica USA’s Director of Marketing Sam Beck. “She’s been a huge inspiration to so many as a skier, a nurse, and a mentor. We are so excited to have her join the Nordica family and we look forward to the insights her life experiences bring to the brand.”

Sackbauer was raised in Vail, Colorado, with skiing being a big part of her family’s life. She became an alpine racer at a young age, and in high school found she liked telemark skiing as well. She trained and competed in both so she could be outside and ski every day. As a nursing student at Montana State University, Sackbauer took her textbooks with her to the mountain studying in the lodge between runs, all to maintain her outside lifestyle.

Now calling Ketchum, Idaho home, Sackbauer enjoys a balanced life as a critical care nurse and professional skier. Career highlights include being a five-time winner of Grand Targhee Big Mountain Telemark Competition, skiing in Matchstick Production’s film “Huck Yeah”, and working at Ketchum’s St. Luke’s Hospital during the Pandemic when the city was listed as having the highest number of COVID cases per capita in the world. “I’ve watched Lucy over the past decade work hard, make specific life decisions and follow through with what she sets her mind to,” adds Carly Driscoll, Nordica’s women’s project lead. “While Lucy’s skiing speaks for itself, it is the everyday hero in her that gives girls and women something worthy to look up to. We are honored and excited to have Lucy on our team and looking forward to her help in cultivating and welcoming girls and women into the ski community.”

“I live to be outdoors and in the mountains, and I love and live to ski, so being included in the Nordica Family is an incredible opportunity,” explains Lucy Sackbauer. “I’ve already been lucky enough to collaborate with a group of women, from all different backgrounds, on the future of women’s products. I left feeling uplifted, inspired, included, and heard! I’m excited to help create more of a space in the skiing community for women and to shape the evolution of Nordica products.”

