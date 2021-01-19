Flylow Gear Rings in the New Year with Avalanche Safety, Becoming a Major Sponsor of the American Avalanche Association

TAHOE, CALIFORNIA (Tuesday, Jan. 19) — Flylow Gear (flylowgear.com), the independent and mountain-raised creator of outerwear and apparel, has joined a short list of outdoor leaders as a major sponsor for the American Avalanche Association (A3) (americanavalancheassociation.org), a leading nonprofit dedicated to avalanche safety, education and research in the United States.

A3 relies on the generosity and dedication of companies like Flylow Gear. As a major sponsor, Flylow is directly supporting initiatives such as the Professional Development Grant, Scholarship and Research Grant programs, The Avalanche Review, and the new A3 seminar series.

“At Flylow we spend our days creating gear designed for the backcountry and avalanche terrain, so it only makes sense that we should also dedicate our resources toward the safety and education of our beloved sport,” said Dan Abrams, Flylow president. “We’re intimately familiar with the excellence of A3, and as a major sponsor we can now support the same education we participate in.”

Flylow Gear has been a supporter of A3 since the outerwear company was founded, and has been manufacturing the A3 t-shirts and trucker hats for years. For 2021, Flylow elected to take the extra step of support needed to become a major sponsor of A3 moving forward.

“Skiers know Flylow Gear for its sensible, no-nonsense approach to quality, reliable gear,” Said Dan Kaveney, Executive Director of A3. “The company was founded by backcountry skiers, and as such has a durable commitment to avalanche safety, avalanche education, and avalanche professionals – something that makes them an ideal partner for the American Avalanche Association.”

Becoming a major sponsor, Flylow Gear joines seven other industry leading companies supporting A3, promoting avalanche safety and education.

About Flylow Gear: Flylow was started by two friends who imagined better gear for the mountains. Today, the company is still independent, homegrown, and mountain raised. Their technical outerwear was built by skiers, for skiers, and their growing year-round collection includes versatile, trusted apparel for everyday life in the mountains. For more information, check us out at www.flylowgear.com.

About American Avalanche Association: The American Avalanche Association (A3) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to professional excellence in avalanche safety, education and research in the United States. Growing demand increases existing pressure on the inherently dangerous avalanche industry. A3 acts on behalf of avalanche pros and their beneficiaries to ensure access to education, safety, training, and up-to-date resources. Who are avalanche professionals? A3 members include snow science researchers, search and rescue professionals, avalanche forecasters, educators, professional guides, athletes, snow safety officers, snow rangers, patrollers, technicians, and explosive specialists. A3 focuses on three key initiatives: education, publications, and outreach, to connect organizations and professionals with vital resources. For more information visit www.americanavalancheassociation.org.

