Flylow Gear and Jackson Hole Outdoor Leadership Institute team up to give away a private avalanche education course for four

JACKSON, WYOMING (Thursday, Dec. 3) — Flylow Gear (flylowgear.com), the independent, mountain-raised creator of outerwear and apparel, has partnered with Jackson Hole Outdoor Leadership Institute (avalancheandwildmedtraining.com) in Jackson, Wyoming, to give away a private, four-person avalanche course, a whole gamut of gear, and lodging for the group at the historic Wort Hotel.

The grand prize is worth more than $6,500, and also includes one complete kit from Flylow; a pair of Moment skis from the 20/21 collection; a Glade helmet and goggle combo; a box of select Skida hats, masks and mitts; a Rumpl Nano Loft blanket; and a 1-year subscription to Mountain Gazette. Transportation is not included. The contest will be open from Dec. 3-10, 2020. To enter, please go to: flylowgear.com/pages/backcountry-ed-giveaway.

“As backcountry touring grows in popularity, we want you to be prepared. We’re proud to partner with JHOLI to offer this amazing opportunity. Having confidence in snow stability and route selection comes via education and experience,” said Dan Abrams, Flylow president. “The big idea for this year’s giveaway is that you can pod up in the COVID era and do an avalanche course with friends or by yourself”

The winner of the contest will receive either an avy Level 1 or Level 2 course for up to four people, and can choose any available dates between January 1 and March 1, 2021. Each course includes 40 hours of classroom and guided field sessions.

The Level 1 course covers the basics of avalanche safety, from preparing to travel in avalanche terrain, to making basic decisions in the field, to best practices for using a beacon, shovel and probe.

The Level 2 course offers education for more experienced backcountry enthusiasts and leaders to build upon their decision making and avalanche knowledge, including evaluating factors critical to snow stability and terrain selection.

About Flylow Gear:

Flylow was started by two friends who imagined better gear for the mountains. Today, the company is still independent, homegrown, and mountain raised. Their technical outerwear was built by skiers, for skiers, and their growing year-round collection includes versatile, trusted apparel for everyday life in the mountains. For more information, check us out at www.flylowgear.com.

About Jackson Hole Outdoor Leadership Institute:

Jackson Hole Outdoor Leadership Institute Inc. is proud to bring Stonehearth Open Learning Opportunities (SOLO) and American Institute of Avalanche Research and Education (AIARE) curriculum to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. In partnership with Central Wyoming College-Jackson (CWC), JHOLI provides course work and certification for students wishing to attain college credits, and for those who simply want to know more and be better prepared for backcountry travel and recreation. Learn more at www.avalancheandwildmedtraining.com.

