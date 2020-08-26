Fischer Skis US Evolves Retail Engagement for 2021

AUBURN, N.H. (August 26, 2020) Fischer Skis US announced today that they will utilize digital platforms as the primary vehicle for conveying product and brand information to retailers and reps during this winter season as travel and public gatherings remain uncertain.

In effort to provide reliable planning for the coming season, Fischer Skis US will supply retailers and reps with the appropriate tools and resources to engage in both individual, face-to-face, or virtual environments. For all face-to-face interactions, Fischer Skis US will be implementing the following safety protocols: the requirement of social distancing and masks and product and meeting space sanitation. Digital tools and virtual environments will be available and scheduled via Fischer territory sales rep.

“We’ll support our sales reps and retailers with multiple options for presenting product lines and programs either in-person, virtually or a combination of the two depending on the comfort level of the retailer and rep,” noted Mike Hattrup, Content Director for Fischer Skis US. “We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as the situation develops,” he continued.

To satisfy the consumer’s desire to shop when and how they feel most comfortable (online, click and collect, in-store), Fischer Skis US has engaged with Quivers to support their retailer partners. The Quivers platform will provide support for driving retail sell-through, expanding market reach and reducing inventory risks while providing end consumers with the best possible brand and shopping experience.

“Fischer is providing resources and training to our retailers to get them the best support possible without having to travel or to commit additional resources,” said Brian Landrigan, Fischer US’ Marketing Manager. “As we shift more of our resources toward digital initiatives, we know that retailers will be an important part of our success and evolving our strategy. All the tools we are investing in will directly benefit our retail partners,” he explained about this year’s setup.

Retailers looking for more information can contact their local sales representative for more information.

For more information on Fischer Skis US, please visit fischersports.com.