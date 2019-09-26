Fischer My Ranger 96 TI Adds Ski Magazine’s “Best in Test” to Awards Haul

Posted: September 24, 2019

AUBURN, NH – Heralding the Fischer My Ranger 96 TI as “a new queen of the hill,” SKI Magazine chose the new-for-2019 model as a “Best in Test” pick. The award, a part of the annual SKI Magazine Gear Guide, called out the ski’s versatility and smooth feel as characteristics pushing it to the top of the test.

“Our female testers didn’t want a ‘women’s ski’. They wanted a ski that performed great for women. A ski doesn’t know or care which bathroom you use. It merely responds to the speed, weight and strength of the rider. For those reasons, the My Ranger 96Ti uses the same construction, sidecut and flex pattern as our unisex skis, and is just offered in shorter lengths.” Explained Mike Hattrup, Fischer Skis US Alpine Product Manager.

The My Ranger 96 TI sports a revamped shape and construction for this season. Using two full sheets of Titanal in the construction allowed for more dampness, more stability and better edge hold in the My Ranger. Likewise, great lengths were taken to ensure the new Ranger series as a whole employed taper carefully in every design.

“Taper is a key characteristic of these skis,” Hattrup explained of the redesigned Ranger series. “We made the widest point of these skis further back from the tip to allow for easier steering in powder snow. We also drew the taper up from the tail to allow them to release from the turn easier.”

A carbon shovel reduces weight in the tip which accomplishes two things: first, it reduces tip oscillations thereby improving the smoothness and edgehold of the My Ranger 96 TI. Second, it reduces swing weight, giving it more nimble and agile feel.

The My Ranger 96 TI joins Fischer’s RC ONE 86 GT, SKI Magazine’s Gear of the Year pick and the cover model for the issue. The SKI Magazine Gear Guide awards accolades to industry products thoroughly tested by the SKI Magazine editors. The complete list of SKI Magazine Award winners is available on newsstands now.