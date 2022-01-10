Crazy Apparel, Established Italian Ski Touring Brand, Opens First U.S. Brand Store at Cripple Creek Backcountry in Carbondale, Colorado

In-store Product Includes Men and Women’s Outerwear, Base Layers and Pants

CARBONDALE, COLO. (January 10, 2022) – Crazy, an Italian performance apparel company known for its European heritage in ski touring, today announced it opened its first brand store in partnership with Cripple Creek Backcountry in Carbondale, Colorado. This is Crazy’s first brick and mortar presence in the United States. The store features a wide selection of Crazy’s iconic fast and light men’s and women’s performance outerwear, base layers, pants, and accessories.

Founded by Valeria Colturi, an accomplished cross-country athlete, Crazy draws upon Colturi’s own athletic accomplishments and love of fashion, while combining iconic performance technology, proprietary designs and a commitment to fast and light construction. Crazy is respected as one of the first to design apparel created specifically for ski mountaineering with its unique race suit.

Designed for athletes and backcountry devotees, Crazy uses sourced fabrics with elastic properties and down technologies that limit volume while enhancing the freedom of movement and providing maximum comfort. Crazy’s body mapping design process ensures each item provides warmth and breathability for every area of the body. Inspired by Italian fashion, Crazy’s apparel line is designed to stand out with a combination of bright colors and unusual prints designed by Colturi in collaboration with famous artists.

“It was very important to us to establish our first brick and mortar location in the U.S.,” said Crazy Retail Manager Alessandro Lafranconi. “We couldn’t think of a better partner than Cripple Creek, known for its expertise and heritage in ski touring, splitboarding, telemark skiing, and ski mountaineering. This Crazy brand store enables us to engage with our core consumers that appreciate our ‘fast and light’ philosophy. We look forward to introducing our brand to U.S. consumers this winter.”

The Pull Cervino Ultra: The most technical piece of the collection, it is a ski touring hybrid midlayer for both men and women featuring a wind and waterproof front panel and honeycomb fabric to release moisture. It uses an athletic fit made from Vuelta fabric that is warm and highly breathable.

The Levity Jacket: The flagship piece and the lightest down jacket on the market weighing just 6.1 ounces for men and 5.4 ounces for women, it uses Diamond Down, hand-picked white goose feathers certified to be sourced using sustainable practices. Diamond Down is treated to enhance the natural water repellency and maintain warmth.

The Levity is available for both men and women and is ready for any outdoor adventure that needs a lightweight warm jacket.

The Pull Resolution: A jacket produced entirely in high performance 3D fleece with a honeycomb fabric, has an athletic fit with the highest degree of breathability, and may be worn as a mid or exterior layer. The Resolution Pant: Crazy’s premium pant, ideal for trekking, snowshoeing and winter hiking. It has a softshell fabric without membrane, incorporating water-repellent characteristics, is windproof, anti-pilling and tear proof. The Resolution line is only available for men.

“We’re very excited to be the first to have Crazy in our store, just in time for this winter, which we expect to be incredibly busy,” said Eric Seward, Cripple Creek Backcountry’s Store Manager. “Backcountry is continuing to see a rise in participation with the growth in outdoor adventure. Crazy is a fresh brand in a very competitive marketplace. We love the fact that we can offer an innovative style to U.S. consumers that are always looking for something original.”

Progression Brands Group, the North American Distributor for Crazy, developed and facilitated the brands strategic direct retail market entry into the U.S. marketplace.

About Progression Brands Group: Progression Brands Group (PBG) is a global operating and North American distribution company committed to partnering with emerging brands that focus on living an active lifestyle. With showrooms and offices across North America and Europe, PBG’s fully integrated operating verticals provide comprehensive and customized solutions based on the brand’s specific needs. Visit www.progressionbrands.com for more information.

About Cripple Creek: At Cripple Creek Backcountry, our passion is human-powered skiing and snowboarding beyond the restraints and crowds of the resort. We are an “uphill” only touring shop dedicated to providing the backcountry community the widest selection of touring gear with the highest level of customer service. Founded in Carbondale, Colorado; deep in the heart of the Rockies, we are surrounded by terrain that inspires us to do what we love to do. Our experienced team prides themselves on their passion for the mountains and knowledge of the gear we offer. Experts in ski touring, splitboarding, telemark skiing, and ski mountaineering, we realize the value of local advice and experience in the purchasing process. Blending e-commerce and brick and mortar retail, we are happy to provide industry leading boot fitting, shop work, and gear advice online and in all of our six shop locations; Carbondale, Avon, Aspen Highlands, Denver, Silverton and Seattle. Visit cripplecreekbc.com for more information.

About Crazy: Since 1989, Crazy has been the original fast and light clothing brand, setting a new industry standard. Featuring the lightest down jacket in the world, Crazy apparel is crafted with next generation fabrics that maintain thermal protection while reducing weight and size. Founded by Valeria Colturi, a former cross-country ski athlete, Crazy reimagines ski touring and mountaineering clothing by creating unique products that are fashion-forward and eliminate unnecessary elements. Visit us.crazy.it for more information.

