Elan Introduces the Next Evolution of the Award-Winning Ripstick Collection

Begunje, Slovenia (Winter 2019/2020) – Elan, handcrafted skis 100% made in the Alps for over 70 years, introduces the new generation of the Ripstick, designed and built to handle the most challenging terrain and performance needs of the most demanding skiers. Intelligently evolving from the existing award-winning collection, Elan applies modern day aesthetics and core technology to create the ultimate performing freeskiing tool in the new Ripstick series for both men and women.

Constructed with new, progressive tip and tail shapes along with Elan’s new Amphibio Carbon Line Technology, the updated Ripstick collection elevates the brand’s signature asymmetrical design to the next level by strategically infusing carbon reinforcement over the inside edges of the skis, for more power and stability at high speeds during the turn, while carbon rods inserted into the woodcore maximize weight savings and overall stability.

The new Ripsticks were designed and tested in collaboration with ski legend and Elan athlete, Glen Plake.

“To make a killer ski better is a hard one, but we’ve pulled it off and make the skis ‘rip’ more than ever,” says Plake. “You need one pair of skis, Ripsticks- any snow, anywhere.”

After multiple years of testing and development, the end product perfectly blends the desired dynamics of a lightweight construction with a smooth ride and powerful rebound to create a high-performance ski with uncompromised versality for anywhere at the resort or in the backcountry.

“The Ripstick has a special feel and personality of its very own. It strikes the perfect balance between being lightweight, playful, lively and stable,” says Global Product Director, Melanja Korošec. “We were prudent not to detract from any of the skis’ innate characteristics, but simply add to the ski with new materials and technology to make the ski even better and stronger than before.”

The new men’s and women’s collection feature the same waist widths as the previous generation of Ripsticks. For the men: Ripstick 116, 106, 96 and 88. For the women: Ripstick 102 W, 94 W and 88 W.

About Elan

Elan is a dedicated ski manufacturer in the Slovenian Alps with 75 years of experience building the best skis in the world for friends and families who live the skiing lifestyle and are all about good times in the mountains. Earning praise year after year in test results and design awards, the innovative product manufactured is a reflection of the brand’s heritage and dedication to not just building skis but building BETTER skis to produce lifetime experiences in the mountains. For more information, please visit: https://www.elanskis.com/en/