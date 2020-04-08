DPS Skis, Goal Zero, Petzl and Eastman Partner to Produce Face Shields for Healthcare Workers in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – April 8, 2020 – DPS Skis, Goal Zero, Petzl and Eastman Machine Company have joined forces to manufacture medical-grade reusable polycarbonate face shields for the Utah Department of Health. The combined efforts and resources of the four highly-respected brands has resulted in the expeditious manufacturing of key Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the medical community in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Our entire team is proud to be contributing to the nationwide effort of PPE production and are humbled by the enthusiastic support of key partners – Goal Zero, Petzl, and Eastman Machine Company – that are helping make this possible. With a 15 year history of rapid prototype-to-production manufacturing, we are in a unique situation to convert a major portion of our operations to produce protective medical face shields,” said Alex Adema, DPS President and CEO. “We are inspired by the healthcare workers who dedicate their lives to helping others. Their selfless sacrifices deserve recognition as they continue to mitigate the risk of COVID-19’s spread. We are humbled to have found ourselves in a position to mobilize this project with the passionate, soulful team at DPS and our amazing partners.”

Production of the face shields has commenced at DPS Skis’ Salt Lake City factory, with the first shipment of shields expected to be delivered in the coming weeks to Utah’s medical community. The four brands have come together in a unique way to make this possible, with tooling donated by Eastman, raw materials purchased by Goal Zero and by utilizing retrofitted Petzl headlamp headbands.

“Giving back in an impactful way is in Goal Zero’s DNA,” said Goal Zero’s General Manager, Bill Harmon. “We’re honored to support the efforts being made by our friends in the outdoor industry who share the same concerns as we do in helping to safeguard frontline medical professionals as they serve the community.”

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is in short supply and necessary in keeping medical workers protected as they test and treat those affected by the virus.

About DPS Skis

Located at the base of the Wasatch Mountains in Salt Lake City, Utah, DPS designs the world’s most advanced ski products by fusing space age carbon technology with groundbreaking shapes. DPS is responsible for the world’s first and only pure pre-pregnated carbon fiber sandwich ski, the first 120mm-waisted powder pintail, the first rockered ski with sidecut, the Spoon – a convex three-dimensional shoveled ski with radical edge bevel and PHANTOM, a paradigm-shifting permanent, one time application base-coating that forever eliminates the need for waxing skis and snowboards. DPS products are sold on five continents and are the trusted brand of choice for serious skiers worldwide. For more information visit www.dpsskis.com or call +1.801.413.1737.

About Eastman Machine Company

Eastman has been manufacturing manually-operated cutting machines, automated (CNC) cutting systems, CAD/CAM software programs and material handling equipment in Buffalo, New York since 1888. Over a century ago Eastman introduced the world’s first electric fabric cutting machine which revolutionized the textile industry in the process. Today, the family-owned, small-cap manufacturer is a trusted supplier to global businesses that require manual or automatic cutting of flexible materials. Our promise to craft reliable, quality, American-made solutions means that every Eastman machine is guaranteed to perform. For more information visit www.eastmancuts.com or call +1-716-856-2200.

About Goal Zero

Goal Zero is the industry leader in sustainable, portable power. From emergency outages to camping to off-grid projects and events, our solar panels, power banks, power stations, and accessories give you the power to keep your gear charged through any situation. We were born out of the desire to empower people everywhere, and as an NRG company we’re working to change the way people think about and use power by pioneering the development of smarter energy choices. Power. Anything. Anywhere. For more information, visit www.GoalZero.com.

About Petzl

For over 40 years, Petzl has developed innovative tools and techniques used by those who work and play in the vertical world. Today, the Petzl brand is closely associated with adventure, exploration, rescue, and many notable exploits in the worlds of rock climbing, caving, and alpinism. In the professional market, Petzl is a world leader in work-at-height, fire and rescue, and tactical equipment and techniques. A family-owned business, Petzl is committed not only to quality and innovation, but also to giving back to the communities that have made us so successful. For more information, visit www.petzl.com.

