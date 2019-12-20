DPS Skis and Madison Rose Ostergren Ink Partnership

Koala Athlete Team Bolstered With New Talent

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – December 18, 2019 – DPS, makers of the world’s most advanced skis, have signed former NCAA Division I standout alpine ski racer Madison Rose Ostergren to an athlete contract. Well-known for her powerful race-inspired ski style and creative on-and-off snow energy, Madison joins DPS’ talented roster of Koalas, including Dash Longe, Piers Solomon, Santi Guzman and Zack Giffin.

“We are extremely excited to have Madison join the DPS family as our newest Koala. Her passion for the mountains and seemingly limitless on-snow potential fits perfectly with the soul of our brand,” said Alex Adema, DPS President and CEO. “Her positive energy and fierce determination will allow her to become an exceptional athlete in the snow sports world for years to come.”

Madison’s love for skiing is deeply rooted. Hailing from Northern Michigan, she began competitive alpine ski racing at age six. As she quickly outgrew the Michigan hills her family planted new roots in Salt Lake City in 2013. When the Wasatch Mountains became Madison’s new backyard she continued chasing her dreams of becoming a world class skier at Westminster College in Salt Lake City – where she recently graduated with a B.A. in Communication with a marketing emphasis. As her technical ski background transitioned from racing to big mountain skiing, Outside Magazine took notice, naming Ostergren a “Rising Star.”

“I’m more than excited to channel my fiery passion and dedication for skiing and direct it towards expanding my knowledge, pushing my limits in the mountains and growing with DPS as a Koala this season,” said Madison. “Working with DPS here in Salt Lake City will give me the opportunity to creatively build on the roots of a brand that sits at the heart of the core ski community.”

This winter Madison plans to chase big lines in her home range of Utah’s Wasatch Mountains as well as overseas, while working directly with DPS’ product, marketing and sales teams to positively impact how skis end up under the feet of passionate skiers around the globe.

Media Contact: Alex Hunt | [email protected]

Athlete Contact: Madison Rose Ostergren | [email protected]

About DPS Skis

Located at the base of the Wasatch Mountains in Salt Lake City, Utah, DPS designs the world’s most advanced ski products by fusing space age carbon technology with groundbreaking shapes. DPS is responsible for the world’s first and only pure pre-pregnated carbon fiber sandwich ski, the first 120mm-waisted powder pintail, the first rockered ski with sidecut, the Spoon – a convex three-dimensional shoveled ski with radical edge bevel and PHANTOM, a paradigm-shifting permanent, one time application base-coating that forever eliminates the need for waxing skis and snowboards. DPS products are sold on five continents and are the trusted brand of choice for serious skiers worldwide. For more information visit www.dpsskis.com or call +1.801.413.1737.