Downlite Outdoor Leads Advanced Sustainable Technical Methods with down-trac®

at the Functional Fabric Fair, April 4-5, at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland.

Mason, OH, March 31, 2022 – Downlite Outdoor, a market leader in responsibly sourced down and fills, highlights its newest technology with traceable down-trac®. Live demonstrations will be held at the Functional Fabric Fair on April 4-5 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland.

“Responsible to the Core,” Downlite has developed the down-trac® app for phones as another product transparency tool for retailers and customers to access the sustainable down supply chain. The down-trac® system delivers the peace of mind of knowing that a jacket, sleeping bag or outdoor down product is of the highest quality product from the world’s best responsible sources.

Here’s how down-trac® works: Each lot of down and feather that Downlite produces receives a unique identifier at each stage of the process, which is then combined into a final lot number when the material is readied per a brand’s requirements.

Retailers can integrate the system on their own websites, allowing consumers to either enter the lot number into a search bar or scan a tagged QR code to learn details about a product’s natural fill, from fill power to its origin. The system is free to use and all information is consolidated based on third- party traceability audits and testing.

To hear more about the down-trac® process, listen to this podcast interview with Downlite President Josh Werthaiser on Rick Seaz Outdoor Biz (Episode 321, posted March 22, 2022).

Downlite is proud of its heritage in leading sustainable and traceable protocols for the industry at large. Downlite was originally engaged by The North Face and Textile Exchange to help collaborate on the development of the Responsible Down Standard (RDS). Downlite was the first RDS Scope Certified down supplier in the world, and the brand is a current, active stakeholder in the RDS revision process. In 2012, with the collaboration of Patagonia, Downlite developed the Traceable Down Standard (TDS). Downlite was offered the first TDS-certified supply chain in the world, from both Europe and the U.S.. Downlite is an active member of the American Down & Feather Council (ADFC), and four additional classifications are outlined below.

IDS – International Down Standard

Downlite is International Down Standard (IDS) certified for USA farms/processing). IDS is the most robust and all-encompassing standard, to date, for USA-supplied down.

GRS – Global Recycle Standard

Downlite is Global Recycle Standard (GRS) certified, held to the highest standard for recycled processing/goods.

bluesign®

Downlite has been a bluesign system partner since 2012. Downlite soaps and chemistries used for down and feather processing are fluorine-free (bluesign approved).

Oeko-Tex Standard 100®

Downlite and Downlite Outdoor meet the Oeko-Tex Standard 100®, ensuring high product safety and that no harmful substances are used in its manufacturing processes.

What is circularity and why does it matter? Listen to the Downlite webinar “From Fiber to Funeral” here.

About Downlite

Downlite Outdoor has a rich history in feather and down sourcing, with origins dating back more than 100 years in Europe. Downlite is the largest U.S. bedding supplier for the home and hospitality industries (Macy’s, Costco, Marriott International, W Hotels). Downlite is also one of the largest bulk down and feather suppliers to apparel and sleeping bag makers in the outdoor industry. A leader in responsible sourcing, Downlite is proud to have been awarded the first RDS Scope Certificate. Additionally, Downlite was offered the first TDS-Certified supply chain globally—both from Europe and the U.S. Downlite has four U.S.-based manufacturing sites and one manufacturing site in Canada; its sourcing teams are based in China, Europe, and the U.S. Downlite has been a bluesign system partner since 2012 and is a proud member of the American Feather & Down Council and the International Down & Feather Bureau. Downlite Outdoor

Some current Downlite customers include: Patagonia, The North Face, Mammut, REI, Canada Goose, Lululemon, Ralph Lauren, Aritzia, Lilly Pulitzer, Columbia Sportswear, Haglöfs, Cascade Designs, and Banana Republic.

