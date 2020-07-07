Descente Announces New Business Partnership with Momentum Distribution Inc.

June 8, 2020 – Descente Ltd. announces new Business Distribution Partnership with Momentum Distribution Inc. regarding its skiwear and accessories business in Canada and USA Territory.

Driven by its Japanese heritage and high alpine mountain roots, challenging the limits has led Descente to over 80 years of revolutionary sportswear development with an ongoing commitment to innovation and perfection.

Unrestricted Movement, Premium Quality and Precise Detailing are the three pillars of Descente’s mission to create products that are designed and constructed to last and outperform. Descente is constantly seeking innovative ways to produce even better sports apparel. Working with feedback from world class amateur and professional athletes and teams, Descente creates garments to help them perform at their best.

“We at Descente are delighted to form new business partnerships with Momentum Distribution Inc.”, said Takeshi Sugiura, Manager of Descente Brand. “Momentum Distribution has taken on successfully the distribution leadership task of many brands in both USA and Canada. We will ensure the continued success and future growth of the brand in USA and Canada with Momentum Distribution Inc.”

About Descente

Founded in 1935, Descente Ltd. is a global supplier of innovative high-performance winter sports outerwear, athletic sporting apparel, and footwear.

About Momentum

For 25 years, Momentum Distribution Inc. has been at the forefront of many successful brands stories in the Canadian sporting goods market. Among others, Vans, Pearl Izumi, Toad & Co, Arena and Odlo have all emerged as market leading and successful brands within their categories through the leadership of the Momentum Distribution entrepreneur spirit driven management team.

In the last 10 years, Momentum Distribution had also taken on the distribution leadership of Rossignol Apparel Division Outerwear for both Canada and the USA. Today, Momentum Distribution is opening a new chapter of its history and is extremely proud to announce a new business partnership with the legendary ski apparel brand: Descente.

Claude Roy, Momentum CEO, says: “We are extremely proud and honored to have been accorded the distribution right of Descente for North America. We feel that between our distribution experience, passion for ski and outdoor sports and Descente’s long time and recognized expertise in apparel design & craftsmanship, we are hoping to make this new partnership very successful. “

Over the years, Descente has always been recognized as an iconic brand within the ski community. The products line has always been recognized has best in class by the most demanding enthusiasts in the sport. Descente has also built a strong and loyal accounts base in both Canada and the USA. Momentum intends to continue to partner and work closely with these retailers towards growing the Descente’s North American business within the Descente global philosophy and strategies in pursuing a high-end performance ski positioning with exceptional design and qualities.