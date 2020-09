Rider-driven, Since Day 1

Built on 25 years of rider-driven design and trusted performance, the iconic Heli Series has been updated with an arsenal of new backcountry features, a recalibrated fit, increased durability, and recycled materials. With testing and direct input from our team riders, the Heli Series is fully equipped for winter’s deepest days.

Celebrating 25 Years of Heli Series from DAKINE on Vimeo.