Industry News

Virgil Abloh is the Creative Director and Founder of Off-White™ and Men’s Artistic Director at Louis Vuitton. Born in Rockford, Illinois, Virgil is an artist, architect, engineer, creative director, artistic director, industrial designer, fashion designer, musician, DJ and philanthropist – phew, that’s a lot! In the summer of 2019, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago presented a major traveling survey of Abloh’s works, and it was one of the highest-attended exhibitions in the history of the museum.

A thought-leader, mentor and innovator in the sports and entertainment marketing space, Jason Brown currently serves as Vice President of Marketing for Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Foot Locker Women. Having first joined Foot Locker, Inc. in February 2018, his focus is on directing and guiding all marketing efforts for the divisions and upholding the Company’s mission to inspire and empower youth culture. He began his career over 15 years ago, during which he led in various roles at Fox Sports, NBC Sports and PepsiCo, where he earned the Charles ‘Professor X’ Xavier Collaboration award in 2017. Reflected through all of his work, he is passionate about serving and uplifting young people to help ensure future generations are on a path of least resistance forward.

Karin Kildow has spent her career focused on helping professional athletes and mission-based brands leverage their social platforms to change the world and impact the causes they care about. Over the last 10 years, she has created social strategies for brands including Beyond Meat, UNINTERRUPTED/The Springhill Company, More Than A Vote, HBO’s The Shop, NFL, and Red Bull. Additionally, she consults personally with DeAndre Hopkins, Lindsey Vonn, PK Subban, and more to help them drive impact, representation, and inclusion across their large networks. Karin is a proven leader in the digital sports industry receiving numerous Webby and Shorty nominations including Best Diversity and Inclusion Campaign, Best Social Activism Campaign, and Best Social Presence in Sports.

Stan Evans, moderator of this conversation, is a recently-appointed SIA Board Member. He is a portrait photographer that has a deep passion for portrait, lifestyle, athletic, and motorized imagery – probably in that order. More creatively, he is a unique problem-solver through imagery. Stan sees photography as a bit of a language, and he’s trying to get people to understand what he’s saying.

Stan also has a podcast called Social Studies Show that explores the relationship between advertising and activism. It has been enlightening for him to cross the country meeting with people at companies, various ad agencies, and hearing how they are going about marketing with accountability, multiculturalism, and environmentalism in mind.

