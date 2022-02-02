Leveraging Growth of Backcountry Participation, Crazy Apparel, Established Italian Ski Touring Brand, Launches Fall 2022 Collection In U.S.

New Women’s Ionic Pant Leads Line Along with Enhanced Silhouettes Combining Performance Features and Italian Design Touches

Bormio, Italy – (February 1, 2022) – Crazy, an Italian performance apparel company known for its European heritage in ski touring, today debuted its U.S. Fall 2022 line centered around its core “Fast and Light” philosophy. Founded in 1989 by Valeria Colturi, an accomplished cross-country athlete, she drew upon her own athletic accomplishments and love of fashion for brand inspiration. Combining performance technology and proprietary designs, Colturi created the first ski mountaineering suit, officially launching Crazy. This 2022 collection builds upon Crazy’s first year in the United States, including the opening of a brand store in partnership with Cripple Creek Backcountry in Carbondale, Colorado last December.

“Thanks to the collaboration with our athletes, the features necessary for mountain pursuits are clear and can be incorporated into designs,” said Colturi.” These components easily translate to everyday outdoor activities enabling our line to resonate with not only core backcountry devotees, but also general snowsport enthusiasts looking for something unique in today’s crowded market, said Colturi. “Crazy features best-in-class technology with a fun, bold colorful approach that you don’t normally see in snowsports apparel. We use materials that limit bulk while enabling freedom of movement and supporting maximum comfort. The colors and patterns are inspired by Italian fashion and the atypical prints complete Crazy’s signature style.”

New for Fall 2022 line is the women’s Ionic Pant ($240), completing the Ionic Line. This pant is made from Endurance soft shell fabric, a breathable, water-repellent material, featuring zip pockets and an elastic waistband designed for comfort and performance.

The Fall 2022 collection showcases the Levity Jacket available for men and women. It is the lightest down jacket on the market at just 6.1 ounces for men and 5.4 ounces for women. Its minimalist construction uses Diamond Down, an extraordinary light down treated to enhance water repellency that keeps the weight down while maximizing thermal abilities. It is priced at $540.

The Pull Ionic ($180), one of the most popular women’s garments, returns with new colorways (Aurora, Frozen Black, and Lambada). This versatile garment functions as an outer layer in moderate temperatures and a midlayer in colder weather. The Pull Ionic is made from High Performance 3D fleece, a fabric that’s built to enhance breathability, durability, and temperature regulation.

The Acceleration (Men’s) and Oxygen Jackets (Women’s) are an evolution of Crazy’s award winning Cervino collection. The ergonomic hood keeps the user’s head protected while the lightweight, water-repellent and windproof shell keeps the core warm.

The Acceleration (Men’s) and Oxygen Pants (Women’s), ideal for any backcountry training, features Vuelta by Carvico. This techno-fabric undergoes a brushing process to increase its insulation properties through the creation of a protective cushion. Its excellent breathability and an additional anti-bacterial treatment makes these pants perfect for any sports or athleisure environment.

###

About Crazy: Since 1989, Crazy has been the original fast and light clothing brand, setting a new industry standard. Featuring the lightest down jacket in the world, Crazy apparel is crafted with next generation fabrics that maintain thermal protection while reducing weight and size. Founded by Valeria Colturi, a former cross-country ski athlete, Crazy reimagines ski touring and mountaineering clothing by creating unique products that are fashion-forward and eliminate unnecessary elements. Visit us.crazy.it for more information.

###

Media Contact: Ben Pejko – CGPR

[email protected]