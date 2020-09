As we move forward in the Covid-era, BOOTDOC is happy to introduce a new method of education delivery for bootfiters at every level. Using online platforms, BOOTDOC is committed to providing the same, industry-leading support as they have in years past, but are adapting to meet the challenges of social distancing head-on.

Download their 2020 Bootfitting Education Clinic flyer here: Bootdoc Clinic Flyer 2020

To register, click here