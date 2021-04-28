Blizzard-Tecnica Names Charlie Hepburn Principal Sales Rep for Colorado and New Mexico

WEST LEBANON, NH (April 28, 2021) – Blizzard-Tecnica, top-performing heritage brands in alpine equipment and outdoor footwear, is pleased to announce Charlie Hepburn as the Principal Sales Rep for Colorado and New Mexico. Effective May 1, 2021, Hepburn, along with Jamie Urbana as Associate Rep, will service retailers in this key territory.

“The success of our retail partners in Colorado and New Mexico is crucial to the success of Blizzard-Tecnica Alpine and Tecnica Footwear,” said Justin Heanue, National Sales Manager for Blizzard-Tecnica Alpine. “As such, it was essential that the next territory manager bring an exceptional track record of building mutually beneficial relationships, as well as a lifelong love of skiing that mirrors the Blizzard-Tecnica passion for the mountains. Having these key attributes in mind, Charlie was a clear choice for the role.”

Hepburn has represented Blizzard-Tecnica Alpine since 2014 and Tecnica Footwear since 2018, serving as the Principal Sales Representative for California, Nevada, and Arizona since 2016. Through his leadership and extremely strong relationships with the retailers and the skiing community in his territory, all brands have continued to thrive due to his work ethic, progressive and strategic approach to sales, and his immeasurable passion for the outdoors.

“It’s been an incredibly fun and rewarding run working with retailers in California, Nevada, and Arizona,” said Hepburn. “I’ll miss a lot of people and places from this chapter, but I’m also really looking forward to the next. Colorado and New Mexico are home to some of the most iconic mountains, mountain towns, and mountain shops. Blizzard-Tecnica’s products and brand spirit perfectly align with this region, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to take these partnerships to the next level.”

While Hepburn is not native to Colorado, he has partnered with another experienced professional and lifelong resident of Colorado, Jamie Urbana. Over the last five years, Urbana has worked sales and promotions in Colorado and New Mexico; most recently in the Sales Associate role for Blizzard-Tecnica Alpine and Tecnica Footwear.

Hepburn, his wife Liesl, their son Bryn, and dog Maple are looking forward to making the move to Colorado this summer.

For more information, please contact Maro LaBlance at [email protected].

About Tecnica:

Since 1960, Tecnica has been a world leader in developing technical, high-performance footwear and alpine boots. True to their Italian heritage, Tecnica’s alpine ski boots and outdoor footwear put performance first, designed to maximize the experience for the outdoor enthusiast, whether skiing the steep and deep or exploring local mountains. The US headquarters is located in West Lebanon, NH, and handles all sales and marketing efforts in the US, along with collaboration on marketing and product development with the parent company, Tecnica Spa, located in Giavera del Montello, Italy.

#LIVETHEMOMENT with us at: IG – @tecnica_sports, FB – @tecnicasports, tecnicasports.com/usa

About Blizzard:

Designed and developed in the historic and modern-day epicenter of ski equipment manufacturing, the Austrian Alps, Blizzard skis has been engineering top-performing alpine skis since the 1940s. With a rich history in technology-firsts, their team of expert product developers pulls data from world-champion skiers to weekend warriors to design the best skis for every type of skier. The US headquarters is located in West Lebanon, NH, and handles all sales and marketing efforts in the US, along with collaboration on marketing and product development with the product team located in Mittersill, Austria. Blizzard Sport USA is under The Tecnica Group umbrella where Blizzard and Tecnica operate as a single business unit in the United States. #LIVETHEMOMENT with us at: IG – @blizzardskis, FB – @blizzardski, www.blizzardsports.com/usa.