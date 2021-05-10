Andy Miller to Lead Sales for Blizzard-Tecnica in California, Nevada, Arizona

WEST LEBANON, NH (May 10, 2021) – Blizzard-Tecnica, top-performing heritage brands in alpine equipment and outdoor footwear, is pleased to announce industry veteran, Andy Miller, as the Principal Sales Rep for California, Nevada, and Arizona. The transition, effective immediately, comes after the territory’s previous rep, Charlie Hepburn, accepted the Blizzard-Tecnica Principal Rep role in Colorado and New Mexico.

Raised in Alaska, Miller has been entrenched in retail since childhood. He spent his early years working in nearly every capacity of the family business – a regional chain of independent outfitters – giving him firsthand knowledge for what retailers go through and what they need to succeed. Known for his dedicated work ethic, enthusiasm, and strong retailer relationships, Miller has spent the last 16 years as the CA/NV rep for Dynastar, Lange, and Look, achieving 10 straight years of growth. With roots in racing and a modern-day love for touring, he is a lifelong, passionate skier, regularly skiing with his accounts and members of the Tahoe community.

“This territory has a history of strong reps and retail partnerships for Blizzard-Tecnica,” said Justin Heanue, National Sales Manager for Blizzard-Tecnica Alpine. “So it was crucial for us to select someone who would continue the expected level of service that contributes to our mutual success. Andy’s stellar track record speaks for itself. His commitment to the business is as genuine as his stoke for skiing, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Blizzard-Tecnica family.”

“I’m extremely fired up to take over for Charlie in a territory that has been hugely important to the brand legacy of Blizzard-Tecnica,” said Miller. “For years I’ve battled it out with these brands and have a great deal of respect for the product, team, and dealers, and look forward to continuing to set a standard of service and sales they are known for.”

For more information, please contact Maro LaBlance at [email protected].

