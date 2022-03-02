Alpine-X is Headed to Texas!

March 2, 2022, from Alpine-X

We believe everyone should have the opportunity to experience the joy of snowsports, regardless of location or weather. That’s why we’re excited to announce that we have signed a letter of intent with a dynamic partner to co-develop Alpine-X branded resorts in…TEXAS! Get ready to ski in a ten-gallon hat because we’re bringing snow year-round to the Lone Star State.

Although we can’t disclose all the details just yet, under the agreement, our companies will form a joint venture to evaluate and select sites, structure and source development capital, and oversee the design of the resorts. All properties developed under the joint venture will be branded as Alpine-X Indoor Snowsports Resorts, and we will operate the resorts under long-term management and license agreements.

From our CEO, John Emery: “This is part of our growth strategy that targets major North American metropolitan areas. We are aiming to establish a footprint of Alpine-X branded resorts and the dynamic Texas market is a perfect spot for our properties. We’re excited to join forces with this group in Texas, who are passionate and experienced in the development, delivery, and operation of indoor entertainment venues.”

They say “Everything’s Bigger in Texas” so our plans for the state are big, too! We’re initially planning to develop at least two resorts in Texas, with the potential for additional properties. Each resort will feature an enormous indoor snow area, with dedicated areas for skiing/boarding, teaching, and snow play; a hotel; multiple food and beverage options; an indoor adventure area; and other amenities and facilities.

We’re excited to work with our Texas development partner as they work with us to grow Alpine-X into a family/group-friendly, inclusive brand across North America. We’ve been working with our partner for several months as they identify and analyze potential sites around the state. We look forward to providing the Alpine-X experience to communities in Texas – locations typically without snow or convenient, year-round access to snowsports. Our resorts will be designed for the entire community and offer experiences for everyone, inside and outside the snowdome, regardless of skill level.

And, of course, our Texas resorts will include all of our programs designed to grow the community of snowsports participants and supporters, including “Snow Play for All.” We also have our Alpine-X Club, a free membership program geared towards building a participating community of snowsports enthusiasts; and we currently have a stock offering to the general public, allowing investors to own a piece of our company for less than the cost of a day of skiing or snowboarding at most outdoor resorts.

We expect to be able to finalize our proposed sites in Texas and announce them in the next few months. Be sure to join our email list if you haven’t already to stay in the loop as we start this next part of our growth story for Alpine-X!

Lastly, in addition to Texas, Alpine-X is looking for other potential locations across North America as the company continues to expand. For development-related inquiries, interested parties can contact us at [email protected].