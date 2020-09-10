Support the RESTART Act to protect our industry. Call your Congresspeople TODAY!

We support Senator Michael Bennet’s and Senator Todd Young’s RESTART Act—which has bipartisan support and recognizes the current challenges and specific needs of the most vulnerable small and medium-sized businesses. At its core, this program is designed to provide small and medium-sized businesses with liquidity to get their businesses up and running again, and ensure that they receive loan forgiveness to help fill in the gap caused by revenue declines.

PLEASE MAKE A PHONE CALL TO YOUR CONGRESSPEOPLE, TO ASK THEM FOR THEIR URGENT SUPPORT OF A NEW STIMULUS PACKAGE.

Details of the RESTART Act – click here

Senate Phone Directory – click here

House of Representatives Phone Directory – click here

Download a phone call script here